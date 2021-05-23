Cole (6-2) earned the win Saturday against the White Sox after giving up four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over seven shutout innings.

The 30-year-old didn't have his best commanded as he issued three walks after walking only five batters through his first nine starts of the season, but he still kept Chicago off the board. Cole has a 1.81 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 92:7 K:BB across 64.2 innings this season.