Cole (5-1) allowed two hits over seven scoreless frames Friday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Tigers.

Cole was dominant Friday, carrying a perfect game bid into the seventh inning before allowing a pair of two-out singles to Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera. The 31-year-old righty has struck out at least nine batters in five of his last six outings, posting a terrific 54:5 K:BB with a 2.66 ERA during that stretch. Cole is now sporting a 2.78 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP through 11 starts this season. He's projected to take the mound in Minnesota next week.