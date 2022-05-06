Cole won't start as scheduled Friday against the Rangers since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up via a doubleheader Sunday, while Cole figures to start Saturday's contest. The veteran right-hander hasn't allowed a run over his past two starts with a 15:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings.
