Cole (10-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over seven innings.

Cole didn't have his swing-and-miss stuff going Monday, but he nonetheless entered the eighth frame having given up just two runs. The All-Star hurler couldn't get an out in that inning, however, as he gave up consecutive singles to Gavin Sheets and Elvis Andrus before being pulled. Both batters came around to score after Cole's departure, saddling the veteran with his first outing of at least four earned runs since he gave up five to the Padres on May 28. Cole still holds an excellent 2.75 ERA and 1.04 WHIP on the campaign, and he remains a strong AL Cy Young Award candidate.