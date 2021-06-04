Cole (6-3) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings to take the loss against the Rays on Thursday.

Cole has been somewhat inconsistent recently, and he's now allowed at least five runs in two of his last four outings. However, the right-hander has posted quality starts in nine of his 12 starts to begin the year and has still earned six wins during that time. Cole has now posted a 2.26 ERA and 104:11 K:BB in 75.2 innings this season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Twins on Tuesday.