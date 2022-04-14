Cole allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in 5.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Cole was solid during his second outing of the season, but he couldn't get Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out, as the youngster racked up three hits off the ace, including two homers and three RBI. Cole tossed 85 pitches -- 17 more than Opening Day -- and appears to be fully ramped up following the delayed start to spring training. He tentatively lines up to start in Detroit on Tuesday.