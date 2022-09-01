Cole (10-7) took the loss Wednesday versus the Angels, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings.

All of the damage against Cole came in the sixth inning when Shohei Ohtani took him deep for a three-run home run. The four strikeouts were Cole's lowest total in a start since June 9. While it wasn't the best of outings for the right-hander, he was able to log his fourth quality start in six games in August. He's at a 3.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 204:40 K:BB through 164.2 innings across 27 starts this year. Cole's projected for a home start versus the Twins in the first of a potential two starts next week.