Cole (9-5) allowed one run on five hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Rays.

Cole worked through three scoreless frames before yielding a run in the fourth. Unfortunately for him, the Yankees were shut out so he was tagged with a loss. Since his last win July 17, Cole is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA over his last five starts. With Monday's outing, he lowered his season ERA to 3.30 alongside a 184:35 K:BB across 144.1 frames. Cole is projected to start at home against the Blue Jays this weekend.