Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Hurls scoreless inning in debut
Cole pitched a scoreless inning in his Yankees debut Monday, allowing one walk and striking out two batters in a tie with Pittsburgh.
Cole allowed a walk to Cole Tucker after getting ahead in the count 0-2, but he was otherwise impressive in his first game action with the team that signed him to a massive nine-year contract in the offseason. He threw 20 total pitches -- 12 of which were strikes -- and induced a pop out in addition to his two strikeouts.
