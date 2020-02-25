Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Hurls scoreless inning in debut

Cole pitched a scoreless inning in his Yankees debut Monday, allowing one walk and striking out two batters in a tie with Pittsburgh.

Cole allowed a walk to Cole Tucker after getting ahead in the count 0-2, but he was otherwise impressive in his first game action with the team that signed him to a massive nine-year contract in the offseason. He threw 20 total pitches -- 12 of which were strikes -- and induced a pop out in addition to his two strikeouts.