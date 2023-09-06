Cole (13-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on eight hits over six innings in a 5-1 win over the Tigers. He struck out seven.

While the eight hits were the most Cole's allowed in a start since June 25, he managed to hold the Tigers to just one run, earning his third straight win and his 10th quality start in his last 12 outings. Cole's ERA is down to 2.90 with a 1.05 WHIP and 195:45 K:BB across 29 starts (180 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Brewers this weekend in his next outing.