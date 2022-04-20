Cole didn't factor in the decision Tuesday at Detroit after giving up two runs on one hit with five walks and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings.

The right-hander never found the zone Tuesday and delivered only 37 of his 68 pitches for strikes, resulting in the shortest start of his major-league career. It was a disastrous outing for Cole, and he ended up walking five of the 11 batters he faced, four of which came during the second frame. The 31-year-old lines up to pitch Sunday versus the Guardians and is in dire need of a standout performance with a 6.35 ERA through three starts this year.