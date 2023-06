Cole left Saturday's start against the Dodgers due to cramping, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. He allowed one run over six innings on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks before leaving.

Cole threw just 80 pitches in the start, but the cramping kept the right-hander from advancing deeper into the game. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have a chance to return to the mound next weekend against the Red Sox.