Cole (7-1) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out six.

In his 14th start of the season, Cole took his first loss despite allowing just two runs. The loss was his first since August 31st of last year. After seven straight starts without allowing a home run to begin the season, the veteran right-hander has struggled with the long ball of late, giving up nine over his last seven games. Cole will carry a solid 2.84 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week on the road against the Mets.