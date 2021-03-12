Cole allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out five across three innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League win over Philadelphia.

Cole's previous start was scratched due to inclement weather, so this was the ace's second start of the spring. He gave up a third-inning run but was otherwise on top of his game, throwing 38 of his 50 pitches for strikes. Cole should get a few more chances to pitch in exhibition play before toeing the mound for the Yankees on Opening Day.