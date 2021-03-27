Cole pitched 5.2 innings against Baltimore in a Grapefruit League game Friday, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out five.

Cole threw 88 pitches in his final warmup before taking the mound for the Yankees on Opening Day. He finishes spring play with a 2.45 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 24:3 K:BB across 18.1 innings and has looked every bit the ace that fantasy managers who invest a first-round draft pick on the right-hander expect him to be.