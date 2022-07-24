Cole (9-3) took the loss Saturday against the Orioles after giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Cole threw 80 of his 112 pitches for strikes and generated 16 whiffs, but Baltimore rallied for four runs between the fifth and seventh innings to sink him. The nine hits allowed are a season high, though he was able to limit the damage and give the Yankees offense a chance. Cole has a 3.09 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 153:32 K:BB through 20 starts (119.1 innings), and he tentatively lines up to pitch during next weekend's four-game set versus Kansas City.