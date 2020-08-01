Cole won't make his scheduled start Monday after the game against the Phillies was postponed, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Cole was in line to face the Orioles on Monday before the schedule was changed so the team played the Phillies instead. However, the Yankees won't play at all Monday after the series opener against the Phillies was postponed as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The teams are still scheduled to play the following three days, so Cole could make a start early next week instead, but no announcement has been made about the Yankees' rotation to begin the week.