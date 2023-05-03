site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Moved up to Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Cole's next start will be moved up a day to Sunday against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Nestor Cortes has strep throat and will be pushed back. It will be normal rest for Cole after he held the Guardians to two runs over six innings Tuesday.
