Cole (3-0) gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out four in six innings Monday against the Phillies. He picked up the win.

There was a lengthy rain delay after Cole had finished six innings, and he did not get sent out for the seventh. He threw 91 pitches and 58 for strikes. Cole didn't have his best command in this one, but he was still in control throughout. His next start will come this weekend against the Rays.