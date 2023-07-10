Cole will start for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game versus the National League, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cole had seemed to be the most likely candidate to get the nod from AL manager Dusty Baker, especially after other options pulled out of the festivities. The big right-hander has collected nine wins, a 2.85 ERA and 123:34 K:BB over 117 innings covering 19 starts for the Yankees in the first half. It will be the first-ever start in the Midsummer Classic for Cole.