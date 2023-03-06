Cole topped out at 99 mph in his spring pitching debut Friday, per Max Goodman of SI.com, and he tossed three scoreless innings against Detroit during which he allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four batters.

Based on Cole's results in his first Grapefruit League appearance, the veteran hurler appears primed for the regular season. The right-hander threw 37 of 51 pitches for strikes and allowed just two baserunners -- one on a double and the other on an error. Though Cole's 3.50 ERA last season has his worst since 2017, he still posted an impressive 1.02 WHIP and 32.4 percent strikeout rate, and he's consistently been among the first three starting pitchers off the board in 2023 fantasy drafts.