Cole (elbow) will make a third rehab a start Friday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The right-hander threw 57 pitches over 4.2 inning during his second rehab outing Sunday, and he'll move up to the Triple-A level as he continues building up his workload. Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday, "we'll see" when asked if it will be Cole's final rehab start, so it's possible he's cleared to make his season debut for the Yankees next week.