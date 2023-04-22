Cole did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Cole and Alek Manoah both left their starts unblemished, so both come away with hard-luck no-decisions. Cole wasn't as dominant as he was against the Twins on Sunday when he fired a two-hit shutout, but it's another scoreless appearance for the 32-year-old ace. This also makes five consecutive starts where Cole has given up no more than two runs, and his ERA is now a sparkling 0.79 to go along with a 36:10 K:BB over 34 innings. He's lined up to face the Rangers in Texas next week.