Cole (5-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over 6.2 innings in a 4-2 win over the Rangers. He struck out eight.

Cole continued his elite form to start off the season. The right-hander's 1.11 ERA ranks second in the league, and he also ranks fourth with 44 strikeouts. The Yankee ace is tentatively slated to face the Guardians at home in his next appearance.