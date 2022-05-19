Cole (4-0) earned the win over Baltimore on Wednesday, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five batters.

Cole demonstrated excellent control throughout the contest, throwing 70 of 97 pitches for strikes and yielding no walks for the first time this season. He didn't fan any batters through the first three innings, struck out five straight between the fourth and fifth frames, then went the rest of his outing without another punchout. The right-hander had a 6.35 ERA through his first three outings this season but has brought that number all the way down to 2.89 with five straight quality starts. His next start is lined up to be a rematch against the Orioles -- this time in New York -- early next week.