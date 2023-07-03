Cole (8-2) was handed the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Cole allowed just a base hit through three innings, but the Cardinals got to him in the fourth with two doubles and two singles to score two runs. Cole has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last six starts but has only two wins over that span as he continues to be let down by his offense. The 32-year-old owns a spectacular 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 118:33 K:BB in 109.2 innings this year and was just named to his fifth All Star Game since 2018, which is the most among starting pitchers. He'll line up for one final start before the break versus the Cubs over the weekend.