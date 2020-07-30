Cole (2-0) earned the win against Baltimore on Wednesday, completing 6.2 innings and allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Cole's final stat line may look moderately underwhelming considering the opponent, but he breezed through his first six innings allowing only one hit -- a first inning run-scoring double off the bat of Jose Iglesias -- before tiring in the seventh. He was lifted following his 102nd pitch after allowing three straight extra-base hits, including a two-run home run to Dwight Smith. Cole will face the Orioles again -- this time on the road -- in his next scheduled start Monday.