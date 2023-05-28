Cole (6-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks over 6 innings against the Padres. He struck out nine.

It wasn't Cole's besting outing, as he allowed five earned runs in a second straight start. Still, he pitched well enough to earn the win in the Yankees' 10-7 victory. Despite a pair of tough starts, Cole still sports a strong 2.93 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 79:28 K:BB through 12 starts (73.2 innings) this season. The 32-year-old ace will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week against the Dodgers.