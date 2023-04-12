Cole (3-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

Cole did not miss many bats in Tuesday's win, but he was effective nevertheless against the Cleveland lineup. He was particularly good after the first inning, as he allowed a pair in that frame before keeping the Guardians off the scoreboard through the next six innings to get that third win of the campaign without a loss. Cole now has a 1.40 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 19.1 innings to begin the 2023 season.