Cole (7-2) earned the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out six.

All of the damage against Cole came in the second inning when Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes went back-to-back. Cole was excellent otherwise, and he now has his ERA back below 3.00 for the season (2.99). The right-hander has 11 quality starts in his last 13 turns, and around the June 9 hiccup when he allowed five homers, Cole has pitched like a fantasy ace.