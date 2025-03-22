The Yankees placed Cole (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Cole will miss all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, so the Yankees will stash him away on the 60-day IL to free up a roster spot for Carlos Carrasco, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
