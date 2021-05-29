Cole allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings in the loss to the Tigers on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

The only run charged against Cole came in the third inning on a Jeimer Candelario single that scored Robbie Grossman. Cole has posted a quality start in nine of his 11 starts. His only bad start came against the Rangers where he gave up five runs in five innings. Despite having just five punchouts Friday, Cole is fourth in all of baseball with a 12.4 K/9. In addition, he leads the American League with a 1.78 ERA and a 10.78 K/BB through 70.2 innings this season.