Cole allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 across 6.2 innings Wednesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Cole surrendered a pair of solo home runs, but looked dominant otherwise. He racked up 22 called strikes and 19 swinging strikes on 109 total pitches, allowing him to rack up double-digit punchouts for the second time this season. Cole now owns a 2.75 ERA with a 44:6 K:BB ratio across 36 innings. He's penciled in to draw his next start Tuesday at Atlanta.