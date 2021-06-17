Cole (8-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over eight innings in a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

The four whiffs tied a season low for Cole, and the right-hander was in line for the loss after serving up two solo homers earlier in the night until Gary Sanchez launched a two-run shot in the seventh to put the Yankees ahead. Cole has a remarkable 11 quality starts in 14 trips to the mound this year but he hasn't recorded double-digit strikeouts since May 12, posting a 3.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB through 37 innings over his last six outings.