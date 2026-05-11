Cole (elbow) completed five innings for Double-A Somerset in a rehab outing Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

This was the fifth rehab appearance for Cole, who continues to ramp up in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in March of last year. The veteran hurler threw 77 pitches Sunday -- his most so far during his rehab stint -- and kept the ball in the park for the first time in those five starts. Cole will likely need one or two more minor-league outings before he's activated off the injured list, but a return to the Yankees' rotation before the end of May remains a possibility.