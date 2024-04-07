Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Cole (elbow) is scheduled to resume playing catch either Monday or Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cole has been shut down for nearly a month after he was diagnosed in spring training with nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow, but he looks poised to begin what's expected to be a lengthy ramp-up process. Though Cole was fortunate to avoid Tommy John surgery after getting a second opinion on his elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in March, a procedure of some kind could still be in the forecast if the right-hander fails to bounce back as anticipated once he resumes throwing. He'll likely be limited to playing catch off flat ground while gradually extending his throwing distance for at least a week or two before potentially gaining clearance to throw bullpen sessions. Since Cole was placed on the 60-day IL prior to Opening Day, he won't be eligible to make his season debut until late May.