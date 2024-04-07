Share Video

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Cole (elbow) is scheduled to resume playing catch either Monday or Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cole has been shut down for nearly a month after he was diagnosed in spring training with nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow, but he looks poised to begin what's expected to be a lengthy ramp-up process. Though Cole was fortunate to avoid Tommy John surgery after getting a second opinion on his elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in March, a procedure of some kind could still be in the forecast if the right-hander fails to bounce back as anticipated once he resumes throwing. He'll likely be limited to playing catch off flat ground while gradually extending his throwing distance for at least a week or two before potentially gaining clearance to throw bullpen sessions. Since Cole was placed on the 60-day IL prior to Opening Day, he won't be eligible to make his season debut until late May.

