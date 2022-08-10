Cole didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Seattle, allowing four hits while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings.

Cole went toe-to-toe in a rematch with Seattle starter Luis Castillo but couldn't register the victory as the game went 13 innings. The excellent performance comes on the heels of three straight poor outings, during which the 31-year-old pitched to a 7.00 ERA across 18 innings against inferior competition in Baltimore, Kansas City and Seattle. Cole retook the MLB lead with his 178th strikeout, and he's scheduled to pitch again next week against Tampa Bay.