Cole (1-0) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out nine in 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Guardians on Sunday.

Cole hadn't recorded a quality start in any of his first three outings of the year, but he held the Guardians in check during Sunday's series finale to earn his first win of the season. The right-hander now has a 4.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 18 innings this year, and he'll attempt to stay hot when he lines up to start Saturday's road matchup against the Royals.