Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Roughed up Thursday
Cole pitched two innings in a spring start against Detroit on Thursday, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Cole was slated to go three innings in his third Cactus League appearance, but he didn't make it that far. The damage was primarily inflicted by Travis Demeritte and Miguel Cabrera, who hit back-to-back homers against him in the first inning and then repeated the feat in the second. For what it's worth, Cole indicated that he had a fever earlier in the week that he thought "might have been strep," per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Whether or not the illness factored into Thursday's shelling, there's little reason to be concerned about the outcome of a spring-training game.
