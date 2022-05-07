Cole and the Yankees won't play Saturday against the Rangers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Cole was initially slated to start Friday against Texas, but he'll be pushed back once again after a second consecutive game was postponed. Saturday's game will be made up Monday, while Cole will likely start in one of the two games during Sunday's doubleheader.
