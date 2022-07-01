site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Scheduled start postponed
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cole won't start Friday against the Guardians, as the game has been postponed due to poor weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Cole will presumably start one of the two contests, though the Yankees have yet to announce which one.
