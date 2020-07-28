Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Cole will make his next start Wednesday against the Orioles, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Cole was initially lined up for a two-start week that included a turn against the Phillies on Tuesday, but both of the Yankees' games in Philadelphia ended up being postponed due to coronavirus-related concerns. With MLB having since altered the Yankees' schedule and having booked matchups versus Baltimore at Camden Yards on Wednesday and Thursday, Boone indicated that Cole would get the ball for the first contest, while J.A. Happ likely gets the nod in the second game. Cole turned in an impressive debut July 23 in the season-opening win over the Nationals, striking out five over five frames while giving up one run (a solo homer to Adam Eaton).