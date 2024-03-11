Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Cole will undergo an MRI on his right elbow, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cole has been having difficulty bouncing back from from his throwing this spring, so he will be sent for testing to make sure he's not dealing with anything serious. The reigning American League Cy Young winner has made just one Grapefruit League appearance this spring, giving up three runs over two innings back on March 1 versus the Blue Jays. If Cole needs to miss significant time, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Yankees upped their efforts to sign Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.