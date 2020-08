Cole (4-1) took the loss in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader in Atlanta after surrendering five runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

Leadoff man Ronald Acuna hit a 473-blast on Cole's sixth pitch of the game, and things didn't improve much the rest of the afternoon. Cole has a 3.51 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 53:8 K:BB over 41 innings, and he'll look to get back in the win column Monday versus Tampa Bay.