Cole is expected to start Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Cole has been tossing bullpen sessions but has yet to throw in a game this spring. He'll likely toe the mound against Detroit on Friday, though Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports that New York is "leaving the door open" for the veteran right-hander to toss a live BP session instead. Cole will enter the regular season as the team's ace after posting a 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 257:50 K:BB over 200.2 innings last season.