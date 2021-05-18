Cole (5-2) took the loss Monday, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings as the Yankees were downed 5-2 by the Rangers. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was uncharacteristically hittable, as Monday's outing was the first time all season Cole gave up more base knocks than innings pitched. The walks were also his first in over a month, and in between he set a new major-league record by striking out 61 batters without issuing a free pass -- breaking the mark of 58 set by Corbin Burnes just last week. Cole will take a 2.03 ERA and absurd 85:5 K:BB through 57.2 innings into his next outing.