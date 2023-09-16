Cole allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Friday.

Cole's highly anticipated first start in Pittsburgh (the team that drafted him) since 2017 ended up being a bit of a dud, as the Cy Young contender failed to complete six frames for the first time in five starts and struggled at times with his control, tying a season high with three walks. The Yankees ace nonetheless gave up just two earned runs, and he's held opponent to that amount or fewer in 10 of his 12 starts since the All-Star break. While this certainly won't rank as one of Cole's best performances this season, he probably didn't do anything to hurt his Cy Young case, and his overall numbers -- including a 2.81 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 208:48 K:BB over 192 innings -- remain excellent.