Cole took a no-decision during Tuesday's loss to the Royals after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six across seven innings.

Despite a solid outing, the Yankees failed to provide enough run support to position Cole for the win. While the 30-year-old pitched into at least the seventh inning for the seventh time this year, he did issue an uncharacteristically high three free passes. Regardless, his first 122 strikeouts through his first 15 starts are the most by any Yankees pitcher in his first 15 starts of the season. Cole will carry a 2.33 ERA and 0.85 WHIP into his next projected outing Sunday at Boston.