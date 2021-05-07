Cole allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four across seven innings Thursday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Cole allowed two solo home runs -- both to Yordan Alvarez -- but otherwise held Houston without an extra-base hit. It was somewhat of a down performance in the sense that Cole only managed four strikeouts, but the rest of his line was still very strong. For the season, Cole has maintained a 1.61 ERA with a sensational 66:3 K:BB across 44.2 innings. He currently lines up to draw his next start Wednesday at Tampa Bay.