Cole (4-1) allowed four runs and no walks while striking out 12 in six scoreless innings to earn the win against the Tigers on Friday.

Cole racked up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season, and he only allowed four baserunners in Friday's blowout win. The right-hander only pitched 5.1 innings in his Opening Day start, but he's now lasted at least six innings in each of his last five outings. Cole now carries a 1.43 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 62:3 K:BB in 37.2 innings this season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Astros on Thursday.